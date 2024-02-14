Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2 %

Fortinet stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.