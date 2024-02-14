Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

