FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10,939.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after buying an additional 636,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 847.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 315,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 282,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 257,203 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $9,601,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 228.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 241,169 shares during the period.

FAUG opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $571.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

