FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAPR opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.