FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.81.

BCE opened at C$50.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.87. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

