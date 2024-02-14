FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cineplex Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.
Cineplex Price Performance
CGX stock opened at C$7.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$493.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.