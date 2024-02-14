FY2024 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Reduced by William Blair

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NVT stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,832,091. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

