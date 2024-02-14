FY2024 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Reduced by DA Davidson

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wabash National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WNC

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 119,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.