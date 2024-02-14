FY2026 EPS Estimates for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Reduced by Analyst

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Flux Power in a report issued on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Flux Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Flux Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flux Power by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

