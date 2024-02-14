G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $127.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

