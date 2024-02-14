Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

GAU opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

About Galiano Gold



Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

