Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th.
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
GAU opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$281.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
