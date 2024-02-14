GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GDS by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 707,149 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of GDS by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of GDS by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 203,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of GDS by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 80,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.