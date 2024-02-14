GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

