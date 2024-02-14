Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.61

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 10720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.64 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3346535 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

