Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.23. 960,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,704,646. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

