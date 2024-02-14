Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 287,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 154,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

GOOD opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

