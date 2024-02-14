Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments updated its FY24 guidance to $11.54-$11.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.540-11.700 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.38. 730,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

