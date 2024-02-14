Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $737.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

