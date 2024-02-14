Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 258.5% from the January 15th total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

