Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

