GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 886,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,988. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
