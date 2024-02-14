GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 886,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,988. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.