Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

AUMN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

