Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDST opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Goldenstone Acquisition Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

