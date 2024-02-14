Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Gap Down to $130.24

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.24, but opened at $127.33. Grand Canyon Education shares last traded at $128.47, with a volume of 54,740 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

