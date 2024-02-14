Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

