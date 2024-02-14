GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.29

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.61 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001340 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

