HAP Trading LLC Sells 9,848 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

HAP Trading LLC trimmed its position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Banco Macro Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMA opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.5958 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous — dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Banco Macro Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.