HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $10.07 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $460.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

