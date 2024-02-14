HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HONE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance
HONE opened at $10.07 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $460.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HarborOne Bancorp
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.