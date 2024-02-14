Head-To-Head Analysis: Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and BILL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 15.52% 17.13% 11.84% BILL -9.67% 0.29% 0.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hello Group and BILL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 BILL 1 8 12 0 2.52

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hello Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 144.65%. BILL has a consensus price target of $108.85, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than BILL.

53.9% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BILL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hello Group and BILL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $1.84 billion 0.63 $215.20 million $1.35 4.50 BILL $1.06 billion 6.34 -$223.73 million ($1.08) -58.17

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hello Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILL has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hello Group beats BILL on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers to its platform's users; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

