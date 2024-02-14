Head-To-Head Comparison: Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) & HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireRight has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and HireRight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global 0.89% 7.75% 5.53% HireRight N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

48.8% of Hudson Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of HireRight shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Hudson Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of HireRight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hudson Global and HireRight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $200.92 million 0.20 $7.13 million $0.48 30.21 HireRight $731.20 million 0.05 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -50.20

Hudson Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HireRight. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Global and HireRight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hudson Global presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 193.10%. HireRight has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Hudson Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Global is more favorable than HireRight.

Summary

Hudson Global beats HireRight on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

