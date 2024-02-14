Head-To-Head Review: Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYQ) & The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) and Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Container Store Group and Bed, Bath & Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group $1.05 billion 0.06 -$158.86 million ($4.70) -0.26 Bed, Bath & Beyond $5.34 billion 0.01 -$3.50 billion ($15.20) -0.01

The Container Store Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed, Bath & Beyond. The Container Store Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bed, Bath & Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bed, Bath & Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Container Store Group and Bed, Bath & Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

The Container Store Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 189.26%. Given The Container Store Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Container Store Group is more favorable than Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of The Container Store Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bed, Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of The Container Store Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bed, Bath & Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Container Store Group and Bed, Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group -25.64% -2.08% -0.51% Bed, Bath & Beyond N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

The Container Store Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed, Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors. The company also offers gift packaging products; wall mounted, adhesive, magnetic, overdoor, command hooks, wall mounted shelves, and floor protection hooks; and canisters, jars, lunchtime essentials, bulk food storage, plastic and glass food storage, drawer liners and organizers, countertop organizers, dish drying racks, cabinet storage, pantry organizers, kitchen gadgets, and China storage products. In addition, it provides step stools, hampers, laundry bags and baskets, clothes drying racks, and cleaning tools; desktop collections, paper storage, file carts and cabinets, literature organizers, message boards, media storage, photo storage, display, small craft and parts organizers, and desk chairs; and free-standing and wall mounted shelving, cube systems, component shelving, desks, chairs, and garages. Further, the company offers drawers, boxes and bins, totes, crates, carts, toy storage, archival storage, storage bags, specialty bins, boxes, and cubes; kitchen step-on and sensor cans, recycle bins, composting, wastebaskets, open cans, and trash bags; and luggage, clothing organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, travel bottles, and travel accessories. It sells its products directly to customers through its website, responsive mobile site, and call center, as well as to various retailers and distributors on wholesale basis. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About Bed, Bath & Beyond

bed bath & beyond inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. it sells a range of domestic merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and certain juvenile products. the company also offers health and beauty care items, and giftware and household items, as well as infant and toddler merchandise. bed bath & beyond inc. operates stores under the names of bed bath & beyond (bbb); christmas tree shops; christmas tree shops andthat! or andthat! (cts); harmon or harmon face values (harmon); buybuy baby (baby); and world market, cost plus world market, and cost plus (cost plus world market). in addition, it provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, food service, healthcare, and other industries. as of may 31, 2014,

