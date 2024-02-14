Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adient by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Adient by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Adient by 136.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

