Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 4,937 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.