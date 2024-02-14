Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 876 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
