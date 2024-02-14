Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 876 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.