Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 186.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

View Our Latest Report on ENV

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.