Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 714.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 913,734 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

