HealthStream (HSTM) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 120,944 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 72.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.