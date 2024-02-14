Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 24,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,228. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 96,854 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

