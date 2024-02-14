Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.53. 607,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,423,607. The company has a market cap of $314.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

