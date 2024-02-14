Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $609,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $141.81. 501,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

