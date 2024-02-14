Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $8.69 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $4.91 on Wednesday, reaching $226.09. 114,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

