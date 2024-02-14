Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $9.07 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.