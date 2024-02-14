Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 2,200 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 578,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,729. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

