Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,945 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $457.33. 874,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,186. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $462.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.