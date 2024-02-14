Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

