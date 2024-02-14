HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HireQuest Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 3,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.12. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 3,900 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,277.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 1,832.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 229,411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 357.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

