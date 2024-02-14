HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HIVE opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

