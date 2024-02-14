HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.32

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 69041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

