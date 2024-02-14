Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. 1,178,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 801.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

