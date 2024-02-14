Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

HBAN opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

